Letter to the editor: No to tax cuts

There are a number of reasons why Virginia should not be considering a tax cut.
First, you do not have a surplus if there are 14,000 people with disabilities on a long-term waiting list. In most states, these people could look forward to getting the basic services they need but not in Virginia. We are the 12th wealthiest state but rank near the bottom in services for people with disabilities. Parents who placed their children in state facilities were guaranteed Medicaid services in the community when facilities like Central Virginia Training Center closed but many of those parents who tried to support their children in their family home are left out. It is immoral to consider giving tax cuts that basically only help the rich when these, our most vulnerable citizens and their committed parents are suffering. There are hungry children in Virginia, homeless people and families, poor and disabled people for whom the state has not provided access to dental and health care, pot holes in roads, dams and bridges in dangerously deteriorating condition, drug addiction, for-profit prisons failing to provide essential care and training, and on and on. To think of tax cuts is simply and incredibly short-sighted and, well, evil.
Second, tax cuts are just for political gain and benefit only the wealthiest of us. For example, the great grocery tax cut took millions out of the state budget but gives only $1.50 per $100 spent. The normal across-the-board tax cut puts maybe a couple of hundred in the average person's pocket but for a millionaire or billionaire the numbers are incredibly greater. Tax cuts count on taxpayers being very easily fooled.
Third, any successful business knows that as it grows it needs more, not less, money to operate.
Just say no tax cut.
MARK RUSSELL
Lynchburg