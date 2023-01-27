Letter to the editor: No to tax cuts

First, you do not have a surplus if there are 14,000 people with disabilities on a long-term waiting list. In most states, these people could look forward to getting the basic services they need but not in Virginia. We are the 12th wealthiest state but rank near the bottom in services for people with disabilities. Parents who placed their children in state facilities were guaranteed Medicaid services in the community when facilities like Central Virginia Training Center closed but many of those parents who tried to support their children in their family home are left out. It is immoral to consider giving tax cuts that basically only help the rich when these, our most vulnerable citizens and their committed parents are suffering. There are hungry children in Virginia, homeless people and families, poor and disabled people for whom the state has not provided access to dental and health care, pot holes in roads, dams and bridges in dangerously deteriorating condition, drug addiction, for-profit prisons failing to provide essential care and training, and on and on. To think of tax cuts is simply and incredibly short-sighted and, well, evil.