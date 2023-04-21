Lynchburg previewed a segment of the new Oliver Stone “Nuclear Now” documentary when Joshua Goldstein, the film's co-writer, spoke here in November. Because of the topic’s importance for thousands of local jobs, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of the full film. The waiting finally ends on May 1, when the film will be screened for one-night-only at the Regal River Ridge theater. There will be a question and answer session following the film.

Oliver Stone knows how to tell a story in a way that captures the public's attention. In the preview, we saw him apply this skill to make the point that the thing people have been led to fear may be what saves us.

Transitioning to clean reliable nuclear energy can make a better future for our children and grandchildren. It would also have a huge positive impact on our local economy. The Oliver Stone documentary makes the case for expanding nuclear energy. The Citizens’ Climate Lobby works to make it happen by promoting policies that value clean energy.

To enjoy an entertaining and educational film from an award-winning director, get your tickets for the May 1 "Nuclear Now" screening on the Regal River Ridge website. To support nuclear energy, go to CCLUSA.org/write, and tell Senator Kaine, Senator Warner, and Representative Good that revenue-neutral policies that create free-market incentives for clean energy are good for local nuclear industry jobs.

STEVEN SELBY

Lynchburg