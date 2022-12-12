Letter to the editor: Oil price hikes immoral

Those of us still heating our homes with #2 heating oil are receiving quite a shock as we receive the billings for this product. This past week I purchased 200 gallons for my home storage tank and was shocked to see that the price had increased by more than 50% from the year before to just over $1,000.

These producers don’t seem to be suffering. In fact it looks like they are recording record profits. Exxon-Mobil, for example, reported profits of nearly $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022. This country gets barely 3% of its oil from Russia so I have a hard time believing that the Ukraine War is much of a reason to jack up the price on their customers, so where is the justification for these prices?

While Exxon-Mobil is making their shareholders rich, they are damaging the lives of their customers, many of whom are living with fixed incomes and are left with a bill that they did not anticipate but have no option but to pay.

Apparently this level of profiteering is perfectly legal and I’m sure that the shareholders of these companies are very happy. On a moral level, however, what Exxon-Mobil and all these other oil producers are doing is just plain evil.

VINCENT HOVDA

Lynchburg