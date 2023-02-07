Confession: I read but a few words of the article in Monday’s [Jan. 30] N&A about growing public frustration with expectations to be unreasonably generous, gratuity-wise, when dining, shopping, etc. Just seeing the bold title — Tipping Point — and the huge photo of the digital payment device below it inspired me to write. And since I didn’t read the article, I don’t know if its writer, Haleluya Hadero (What a great name!), mentions Thomas Piketty, author of the 700-page 2013 best-seller "Capital," which is also about involuntary redistribution of wealth.

Being generous — leaving a $20 tip for a $2 cup of coffee — is fun, if you’re pleased with the product and the service, and you’re not told — by a human or a machine — that you’re required, or that it's nice, to be generous.

I love tipping well.

As a matter of fact, I get such a kick out of lavishly tipping people who work in the so-called service industry — waiters, waitresses, maids, cab drivers, plumbers, handymen, baby-sitters, yoga instructors — I wish I could live my life over as a super-successful entrepreneur. I would have retired at 50 and done nothing but travel the world and tip people extravagantly — when moved to do so.

I don’t wish I’d been required to read Piketty’s treatise on wealth redistribution when I was away at Christian preparatory school being groomed for a career in upper-echelon finance.

I do wish I was taught how to turn a good idea into a money-making business and how to take the profits and reinvest them in the future and the children — my own and everyone else’s.

I wish I had been taught less about the New Testament and the trade deficit and more about gratitude, humility, creativity, process, art, the trades, public parks with fountains, and the common good.

If our parents, teachers, and mentors had taught us practical skills and how to make a good living and why it’s polite to tip well, no one today would need to be told how or why to tip well.

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg