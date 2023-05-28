Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Issues fill the media and politics today that were unimaginable even a few generations ago. After thousands of years of human existence and two centuries of modern indoor plumbing, suddenly we are faced with a crisis over which bathroom to use. The need for two separate arenas of sports for men and women, was obvious to any rational person — but not now.

Homosexuality began emerging from the closet about six decades ago, and within 30 years it pushed its acceptance into the mainstream. Over the last 30 years, an entire rainbow of sexual behaviors have appeared and declared themselves legitimate.

While initially many homosexuals readily acknowledged that it was a sexual preference, todays myriad of behaviors claim all sorts of rights and demand that society, as a whole, accept what they claim for themselves — even to the point of changing their gender by simply declaring it so.

Body modifications notwithstanding, unless one changes their genetic code, they have not changed their gender. Manipulating estrogen or testosterone may affect one physically as do steroids and other substances, but it does not change gender. Declaration does NOT change gender. Try declaring that you are fireproof and see how that works out for you.

The rainbow crowd (including “Trans”) is confusing sexual preferences with genetics. There are countless sexual preferences — all personal choices. Gender is not a sexual choice — it is a function of one’s genetic code. How you choose to dress, modify your body, take hormones, or behave does not change your gender.

We need to change the sports arena distinctions from “men’s and women’s” to “XY and XX.” This will eliminate today’s issues of Trans competition. Check for genetics just like we check for enhancing drugs. (Bathrooms could be for “innies” or “outties” — regardless of clothing.)

JOHN BYRUM

Madison Heights