Letter to the editor: Opposed to Bob Good

[5th District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good well represents the dysfunctional and gutted GOP. In an unprecedented perfect storm of global and domestic threats, GOP extremists only bully and sneer, deflecting attention away from their lack of any sensible, viable solutions. Worshiping a lifelong huckster and liar, calling everything a hoax and voting "no" solves nothing.

Imposing ultra-strict personal views of scripture on complicated women’s medical issues, Good looks to a hypocritical, more primitive past when access to even contraceptive information was vigorously repressed. Banning all contraception reemerging again, possibly impacting patients prescribed contraceptives for other conditions, is just one complication. Ignoring families and new medical research addressing complicated gender issues, which go well beyond reproduction, Good’s echo chamber generates deflection, lies and fear which cannot solve any complicated issue.

No president (including Trump) controls weather, wars, climate, natural disasters, continually shifting markets, and actions by other nations. Nixon’s temporary inflation wage and price freezes were a disaster. Decades of big business cost cutting decisions created a fragile global system putting inventory somewhere in a shipping container which will take years to fix.

After two years, election deniers still have no substantial election fraud evidence! Trump found no lost popular votes! January 6 congressional witnesses are predominately conservatives from Trump’s administration or his own inner circle! Where is common sense? Promoting lies and conspiracies, Good exudes a level of self-righteous negativity the public does not deserve. Extreme reactionaries like Good will repress, censor, and restrict freedoms for those who simply dare to disagree.

