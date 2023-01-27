 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Opt-in or else

Dismantle the public school system? Start by undermining confidence in the integrity and competence of teachers, staff, and administrators.

This ideologically driven assault isn’t unique to Lynchburg or Virginia. Attacking under the banner of parental involvement, the achievements of “Moms for Liberty” are most advanced in Florida. There, under new state laws and regulations, classroom teachers are removing or hiding well-regarded educational resources that have not undergone a cumbersome bureaucratic review by elected officials.

That’s the ultimate “opt in” — don’t do anything in the classroom that hasn’t been scrutinized and approved by your political masters.

TAZ DAUGHTREY

 

Lynchburg

