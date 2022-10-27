Letter to the editor: Our country, this moment

On Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to go in one of two directions:

1. Deal positively with the challenges before us, in a manner that reflects our best selves to each other and the world, or

2. Align ourselves with maintaining power against the wishes of the majority of the people in this country, out of the delusion that the idol worship of how things used to be will be "taken away" by forces identified in imaginary designations as "Antifa, Socialists, Radical Liberals," etc. Those who suffer under this delusion need to ask yourselves: Are you for the elimination of Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, elimination of price lowering on Big Pharma, elimination of food and medical assistance for our veterans, elimination of the Department of Education?

On a second, more complicated level, are you for the elimination of a woman's bodily autonomy, no matter the circumstances — rape, incest, life-threatening circumstances for the life of the mother, or the fetus — for some misplaced notion that this makes you pro-life? Or do you respect a woman's right to manage her own reproductive health, in consultation with her doctor; support Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, negotiating for better drug prices, better gas prices, and anything else that is currently plaguing everyday households. Do you support our schools and infrastructure? If the latter part of this paragraph matches your sensibilities, then Josh Throneburg, an ordained pastor and businessman, is who you should support.

We have had enough of "no knowledge", "no solutions", "no rule of law", no good. [U.S. Rep.] Bob Good's culture war agenda places him at the bottom of congressmen getting anything done for their districts. This time, more than ever, it's got to be Josh, for the 5th!

MICHAEL WHORLEY

Lynchburg