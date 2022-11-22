Letter to the editor: Our flag is still there

Nancy Pelosi and I are the same age and grew up in a blessed time when our country was united and very patriotic. We lived through the 2nd World War. We experienced doing without to support that war — through food and gasoline rationing and making Victory gardens. None of us hesitated, or complained, or found fault with our government. People were not shooting each other! Life was sacred in America. We were proud of our country and we were united!

My father was a history/government teacher and he knew everything, it seemed to me. He was deeply patriotic, having been raised to recite for his father before he could have any privilege, Patrick Henry’s speech, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” and other long speeches from our earlier history. This practice developed in him a profound reverence and love of our country. He imparted this heritage to me, full force. So that I, too, became a reverent patriot of my country. It is this heritage that Nancy Pelosi and I share.

That is why she said, after the midterm election, “...through the perilous night, our flag was still there.” Our fragile and blessed democracy had survived! This time there were no rockets of red glare that lit up that night; rather, this “perilous” night was the dark period of the last six years perpetrated by those who would destroy the principles our country was built on: honesty, integrity, decency, faithfulness, and an allegiance to and reverence for a shared Judeo-Christian faith that guided us all. This Thanksgiving, let us all unite in giving thanks that our flag is still there!

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg