I would not enter into a contract with Congressman Good. He believes that an obligation to pay is just a suggestion that is subject to negotiation. In fact, according to the article in Sunday's paper, he counts himself among those who simply don't want to pay the nation's debts: "Many of us didn't want to raise the debt ceiling at all."

Section 4 of the 14th amendment to our Constitution states that "the validity of the public debt of the United States shall not be questioned" Congressman Good goes beyond questioning the validity of our debt. He simply wants not to pay it. Is that not grounds for impeachment?

If he and his subversive friends succeed in repudiating the debt of the United States, I hope that his salary, health insurance, and office expenses are the first obligations that go unpaid.

JOHN JUSTICE

Lynchburg