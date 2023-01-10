Letter to the editor: Performance art

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans on Lynchburg’s City Council: Both seem more interested in performance art than actual governance, although there is little art to either performance.

In Washington, we have Republican representatives on the verge of fisticuffs. In Lynchburg, we have Republican council members attacking each other in true “Lord of the Flies” fashion. The nationalization of local politics, bringing the culture wars into City Hall, tossing red meat to the Fox News-addled MAGA crowd —all sad and all very predictable.

We are almost certainly in for two years of chaos and recurrent crises in D.C. We can hope for some semblance of actual governance in Lynchburg. Color me less than optimistic in both cases.

NEAL SUMERLIN

Lynchburg