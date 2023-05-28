Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The politicians will never get to the root cause of all the gun violence because they just want to disarm the law-abiding citizen. They will get commissions together to discuss possible solutions, regurgitating the same old stuff, and never putting a dent in the problem.

Why all the violence? Why do young people, young men in particular, think the only way to resolve a dispute is with violence, especially with the use of a firearm?

It is really very simple: God has been removed from the schools and society at large; dads abandoning the home and sons in particular; and violent video games. With the removal of God and the devaluing of human life, teens feel there is no hope. They are not taught morals and right from wrong — there is no absolute truth to anchor their lives on.

The absence of a father in the home causes anger, resentment and hopelessness in a teenage boy. That anger can be explosive. My son came home from a visit with his father and planted a perfect front snap kick to my chin — he was so angry. What he wanted and desperately needed from his father, his father couldn’t, wouldn’t give him — attention and love. Boys need fathers — a stabilizing and guiding force in the home.

Violent video games have desensitized children and young adults to violence. They shoot a victim, and he gets back up and resumes firing. There are no consequences for their violent actions.

When will the authorities start tackling the root problems causing the mass shootings and stop blaming the guns and gun manufacturers? Let’s start now by putting God back into American schools and society where He was when this country was formed.

JANET STASULLI

Forest