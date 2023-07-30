I read with interest Tyler Turner’s letter to editor yesterday and decided to research the Americans for Prosperity organization. Before being duped into thinking this is an organization in which you might like to join, and a meeting that you might like to attend, please do your research.

The Americans for Prosperity is an influential, extreme-right-wing political advocacy group. It grew out of the Tea Party movement and is funded by the Koch brothers, one of whom has passed and the other remains an extreme right-wing conservative.

Programs this group have opposed include the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid Expansion, and collective bargaining for public trade unions and right to work laws. Of course, they support education — anything but public education! The bottom line is your tax dollars should be used to finance anything and everything but a public educational system.

Don’t be hoodwinked — before attending the Americans for Prosperity meeting and/or joining this extreme group, please do your research!

CAROLYN BOSIGER

Forest