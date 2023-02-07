Kudos to the Academy for scheduling excellent programming to recognize and celebrate Black History Month.
Saturday night I attended the tribute to Sam Cooke. Bradd Marquis performed an excellent tribute to the stellar R&B and gospel singer. Employing video and slides as a backdrop for the music as he integrated history of the era, Bradd’s outstanding application of what I discerned as “call and response," the audience participation was amazing. He is a truly gifted artist with a calling. I was so moved!
ANN SMITH
Forest