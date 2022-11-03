Letter to the editor: Praise for Palm column

Kudos, Mr. Palm! It has long been a source of dismay with me that Wounded Warriors Project and similar organizations are needed ["The fate of wounded ‘warriors’," The News & Advance, Oct. 30].
While I appreciate their mission and honor those that serve our country and protect us and our way of life, it is infuriating that the federal government does not comply with the main purpose of the U.S. Constitution, to provide for the defense of this country and its citizens, instead wasting millions of our tax dollars on expenditures for things that are not cited in the Constitution or, worse, things that are actually detrimental to the country.
I hope more people will similarly respond to this email and on Election Day to get nonperforming elected representatives out of office, replacing them with patriots who will take care of our heroes.
ROBERT HOPKINS
People are also reading…
Madison Heights