Letter to the editor: Praise for planted trees

Recently, while walking the trails at Peaks View Park, I was pleasantly surprised to see the planting of "riparian zones" of trees in some open areas along Ivy Creek. These "riparian zones," in addition to providing beauty and shade, capture sediment runoff and stabilize the creek banks.

This effort by certain organizations not only protects our local Ivy Creek but provides much-needed help for the James River watershed below Lynchburg and the Chesapeake Bay. I don't know what organizations are responsible for the plantings, but we owe them our thanks and donations. Also, thanks to the Lynchburg city government and Parks and Rec for the work done to maintain our parks. Taxes well spent!