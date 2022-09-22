Letter to the editor: Proactive policing in Brookneal

Proactive policing is nearly nonexistent in and around the town of Brookneal. Speeding vehicles are a major concern. Vehicles regularly fly down Main Street in and around the businesses. Tractor-trailers drive well over the speed limit on routes 501 and 40. Morning and afternoon commute traffic is out of control with vehicles driving over 80 mph and passing on double lines. Young boys on a very loud ATV were seen popping wheelies on the sidewalks of town. Sports cars drag race on Route 40 in the evenings and on weekends.

Another concern are the many buildings within the town limits that are crumbling and derelict. This has helped to destroy the town's image. One building in the heart of town has had its roof completely collapse into the building, becoming a safety hazard. "Broken windows" that are allowed to remain lead to additional vandalism, loitering, illicit drugs, etc.

The Town of Brookneal needs to clean up its act. The new chief of police has his hands full and a tough job ahead. Hopefully the town police, local sheriff's offices and state police will step up their efforts to make Brookneal and the surrounding areas a safer place.

STEVEN WOOD

Brookneal