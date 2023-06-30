Nerves must be really getting plucked about ethical lapses of certain Supreme Court justices, increased awareness of and willingness to vote for rights to bodily autonomy that resulted from the wrong-minded overturning of Roe v. Wade, in addition to Donald Trump's plethora of indictments.

In answer to all that, the Lynchburg Republican Party brought in a radical hard-core propagandist, Vince Ellison, with a presentation that sunk to lows not even thought of by Donald Trump.

I personally viewed the propaganda/presentation shown to the local Republicans and was nearly sick to my stomach. Such hate is to be expected from what we used to think of as fringe groups, but with this presentation, the Republicans have attempted to project blame on everyone but themselves.

A Lynchburg City Council member was in attendance at the Republican showing of this propaganda. Shame on you, Lynchburg Republicans, the 'not-to-be-named' Lynchburg City Councilman, and all other people peddling hate and lies on the road you pave to gain power.

SUSAN STENGAL

Lynchburg