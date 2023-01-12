Letter to the editor: Protecting classified information

'This is classified': These words have been used over many years to identify our most important secrets that protect our country. There is deep meaning behind these words, including the basis for the classification, but further, the hard work and blood shed to protect our nation.

Having directly managed such information, we established a high standard for protecting our secrets, and have pulled security clearances, and terminated personnel for not protecting these national assets. The Trump collection of such secrets runs up the spine of so many of us that spent years applying strict discipline on classified documents. Enforcement of laws should be pursued for any violations of these standards.

It is so disappointing to see President Biden in Mexico and when asked about his errors in handling of classified documents he ignored the question and began to smile. There should be no wiggle room here for the president to justify his actions by saying he acted better than the last guy when this happened. It is still a clear violation of law and should be enforced to maximum extent of the law. We have seen this before with the Hillary Clinton electronic handling of classified documents. Nothing happened.

It is time for the government to step up like it has done for so many people that have violated the law in the past. Anyone who cannot handle classified information should not hold a security clearance without exception. Criminal penalties are also in order as well in severe cases. The Justice Department should clean house on these matters.

JOHN FEES

Lynchburg

Fees retired in 2022 as chairman of the board of nuclear-services firm BWX Technologies after more than 40 years with the company.