“Local government is largely housekeeping,” said Joan MacCallum, the first woman to be elected to the Lynchburg City Council in 1978. “Taking care of the roads, the water, the sewers, the way the place looks, the subdivisions. I’ve been quoted more than once by our local reporters as saying that potholes don’t have parties.”

I think of this quote often — especially when I read about some of the attitudes of our new City Councilors. I think of this quote when I read how many thousands of dollars were spent on the candidates' red signs that were all over town. I think about this quote when I think back to the great job the old City Council did — especially when I drive downtown. I think of this quote when I remember the "Lynchburg First" group that formed in the 2010 campaign. I miss Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright and their loyalty and dedication to our city and to our public schools. Still I have hope that our new City Council will come to understand what a privilege it is to be where they are and grow into the job quickly.