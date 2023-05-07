Purpose of public education
Some people seem to think public education was created to teach their child. It was created to provide a literate electorate for a democracy. If that were not so, the taxes of people who never had children, as well as small businesses and large corporations would not be supporting it.
City Council’s job is to maintain the quality of life in this beautiful and well-managed city. Some members of council don’t appear to know that. Their budget policies will put us on a path to emulate Jackson Mississippi. They need to do their job and keep their hands off our schools.
JOAN MACCALLUM Lynchburg