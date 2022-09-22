Letter to the editor: Questions for Bob Good

An open letter to Representative Bob Good, R-5th District:
- Why have you refused to schedule a debate with your Democratic opponent Josh Throneburg? Why wouldn’t you want voters to see the two of you side by side to compare?
- Why do you continue to spread the demonstrably false and dangerously inflammatory claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen?
- Why do you continue to deny the clear evidence of human-caused climate change?
- Why did you, and why do you still, deny the reality of the COVID pandemic? Why did you claim that the governmental response to it was phony, at the very same time when health care workers in your district were carrying body bags out of their facilities?
- What have you done to support anyone in your district beyond the most extreme MAGA adherent? Why did you vote against the infrastructure bill that provides broadband expansion and highway funding in the 5th District?
- Why have you allied yourself with the most extreme members of your party (Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, etc.)?
- Have you introduced or co-sponsored any bills other than culture-war signals to your base that will never make it out of committee?
I don’t expect a Republican representative to be ideologically aligned with me. I do expect them to work for the benefit of all their constituents. I see no evidence of that in your actions.
NEAL SUMERLIN
Lynchburg