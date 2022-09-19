Letter to the editor: Railroad strikes

Possible "strikes" by our railroad workers' labor unions have, according to the latest news reports, been solved by the action of the president of the United States. I'm hoping that these unions will tell our president, "Thanks, but no thanks."

Let him know that they are not striking against the citizens of our country. They are striking against their employers. They are not asking their fellow citizens to resolve their concerns and complaints. It is between them and their employers. Hopefully the employers will also agree. There are still principles.

What next from our present administration? Maybe "administration" is not exactly correct. Nice that apparently we citizens do not have to worry about running out of money? Yes, my fellow readers, the subject labor unions might not agree with me. If so, we should be disappointed and concerned.

ROY GOETZ

Lynchburg