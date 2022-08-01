Letter to the editor: Rebuttal to the GOP

If the GOP was truly pro-life they'd want all children, regardless of their economic status, to have good medical care. They would not want them going to dilapidated schools. They'd clean up the foster care system. And they wouldn't want individuals carrying assault rifles going into schools and shooting third graders in their classroom.

But their opposition to abortion has nothing to do with protecting pre-born infants. It has everything to do with returning women to second-class citizenship. The men who make up the Republican Party and set its policies feel threatened by women becoming surgeons and trial lawyers and upper-level managers of large corporations — one even dared to run for president!

So banning free choice abortion will, they hope, keep women barefoot and pregnant — just where they believe women belong.

MAE RUTH RAYMAKER

Lynchburg