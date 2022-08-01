Letter to the editor: Redistricting process praised

Redistricting process praised

Kudos to Tom Martin, City Planner; Kent White, Director of Community Services; and their committee and staff for shepherding the City through the decennial process of redrawing ward boundaries and adjusting polling places in accord with Census 2020 data, national and state voting rights laws, and the City Charter.

The work team and city councilors are to be especially commended for making the process transparent. Maps and demographic data for four possible adjustments to current ward lines along with a survey asking for public input were posted on-line and laid out on tables in the Public Library and City Hall lobby. The scenarios were discussed and debated at length at five work session and three City Council meetings all of which were open to the public. In addition, there were two public hearings.