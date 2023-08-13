Industrial world at a fork in the road

The recent Target nonsense shows the censored, fear-driven, restricted world the extreme right wants. Individuals can boycott but any deviation from narrow belief-based public policy pushed on everyone by extremist politicians makes you an enemy of the state? All these attacks from the extreme right “GOP” has now extended to clothing? Women’s fashion has been dysfunctional for decades. Women outside unrealistic “fashion” constraints have sometimes purchased men’s casual items for years. A men’s polo shirt or sweater often offers a better deal compared to a cheesier, overpriced women’s version.

The GOP says they oppose business regulations, then hypocritically help promote anti-business policies which negatively impact job creation, economic growth, and freedom of expression that all businesses have. This shift to officially censor marketing choices, competition, and broader profit streams restricts a free market.

Thinking one court ruling solves all problems, has no unintended consequences and making everyone obey the same narrow, doctrines contradicts the Founder’s desire to keep religion private and the public square neutral. They knew the damage done when deeply rooted 18th century laws persecuted emerging, diverse mostly Christian groups.

A theocracy is never Democratic. Early colonial Massachusetts failed miserably. The Constitution does not create one. Reactionaries drift toward creating a repressive Morality Police existing in places like Iran.

Ancient people, mostly ignorant of the natural world, credited the unexplained to supernatural beings. The unexplained exists but the list is much shorter than it was even 200 years ago. We now know some medical conditions or environmental toxins can generate hallucinations and behavior which appears demon driven. Some extremists ignore those factors to impose their rigid, narrow, reality-denying ideas. Simplistic policies produce one-size-fits-all rules which ignores complicated, real world issues.

Climate and weather aren’t the same thing but climate has never stopped changing on this planet.

The overused, meaningless “woke” now provides a red meat code word for the ill informed.

Gender goes beyond reproductive organs and involves other complex internal bodily systems.

Saying “let the states decide” results in a patchwork of inequality such as now exists in women’s health. Pregnancies and the final product aren’t cookie cutter due to a variety of internal and external factors impacting the mother. Hypocrites on the right now wish to turn around and impose their narrow, absolutist ideas nationally.

Broad brush laws have already put women at risk when told they aren’t “sick enough” to address serious complications including a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy. Delaying treatment to prevent a dangerous, fast moving, possibly fatal pregnancy-related condition is inhumane. Theology grounded demigod politicians and zealots who dismiss the mother entirely, should stay out of dictating medical choices they don’t understand.

The extremists resist investing in the future. “Tax cuts” mask hidden costs and so called “fees” magically appear. Certain aspects of our economy rank us Third World. Trump’s “best health care ever” never happened. The extreme right looks backwards, seeks revenge, and proliferates fear which stokes a fact denying dictatorship and downplays rapidly changing 21st century issues inconceivable in the 18th century.

Great oceans no longer insulate us and the context of a barely industrial society no longer exists. Jesus was not a nationalistic, angry, vengeful Old Testament messenger.

His life radically challenged the ultra conservatives of his day.

Some reactionaries want you to think the Founding Fathers agreed, had all the answers, and we only need to read the Constitution as originally intended. As read by whom?

We live in global, industrial world and going backwards, cherry-picking scripture, whitewashing history, and twisting bias into “facts” isn’t the answer unless you wish to keep repeating history.

E. PAULL

Amherst