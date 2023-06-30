If ever there was a projectionist display of incendiary propaganda, it was the Lynchburg Republican Party sponsorship of the "Will You Go To Hell For Me?" presentation by Vince Ellison at the Venue Theater.

He makes a number of assertions which cannot go unchallenged; the "Democrat" Party is evil, Martin Luther King, Jr. was an apostate — you know, the sort of lunacy we have come to expect from the likes of the Westboro Baptist Church with their funeral protests. Ellison's claims are so absurd, it is no wonder the Republicans here in Lynchburg felt the need to bring a voice like his into our current political environment, to offset the dozens of felony indictments, with many more to come, facing Donald Trump.

For him to use the term "apostate" in describing MLK, Jr., one would need to know that it means "a person who renounces a political or religious belief," which MLK, Jr. has a Nobel Prize and martyrdom to prove he had not. The religious beliefs Ellison stomps all over are, "Judge not, lest you be judged," and "You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor."

Given the ever expanding viability of defamation lawsuits recently — Trump vs. E. Jean Carroll, Dominion Voting Systems vs. Fox News (with more to come) perhaps the same sort of accountability should be visited on Ellison, for the lies he is attempting to perpetrate on Republicans behalf.

None of the bile he puts forth will change actual facts. We will not be distracted by Ellison's apostasy, but will work for the exposure and expulsion, of any party who would deal in such a craven manner.

MICHAEL WHORLEY

Lynchburg