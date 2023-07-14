If adopted, Resolution to Promote Merit, Excellence, and Opportunity in City Government suggested by [Councilor Martin] Misjuns would also have an overwhelming negative impact on Lynchburg. Our governance would be hamstrung in many of its stated goals and functions.

This proposal would have a harmful effect on developing solutions to vital community concerns such as poverty (particularly programs aimed at children), housing (availability and limiting homelessness), life expectancy (racial and socioeconomic discrepancies), mortality in child-birth (racial and socioeconomic factors), crime reduction efforts (community policing, monitoring of curfews), business development and talent recruitment efforts (negative effects on socially conscious firms and potential employees). “For a majority of employed U.S. adults (56%), focusing on increasing DEI at work is a good thing,” according to a new Pew Research Center survey. I surmise this attitude applies to those seeking to serve in government as well.

Lynchburg City staff would have difficulty using critical data related to these concerns, for how can you have a meaningful discussion of policy options if staff cannot reference racism, ageism or sexism?

This policy is inherently divisive as demonstrated by the difference in attitudes on diversity in the workplace by political party members: according to the Pew Research Center, “[t]here are wide partisan differences in views of workplace DEI. Most Democratic-leaning workers (78%) say focusing on DEI at work is a good thing, compared with 30% of Republican leaners” while “a majority of workers (56%) say focusing on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion at work is mainly a good thing.” There are similar disparities in attitudes to discussion of race, sex or age when examined by race, gender or age.

I urge Council to reject the proposed MEO Resolution as harmful to our governance, harmful to our city staff and contractors, and harmful to the future of our city.

MICHAEL BREMER

Lynchburg