Letter to the editor: Results matter

Once again revealing his deep antipathy toward Donald Trump, Jonah Goldberg claims that Trump’s supporters’ devotion to their leader has blinded them to his deep flaws [“The paradox of Trump’s persistent charisma”, Aug. 20].

Ironically, it is Goldberg’s contempt of Trump that has blinded him to the truth about these peoples’ opinion of Trump, which is that, although well aware of his flaws, we are very appreciative of his policies and his many accomplishments. Among these are his nomination to the Supreme Court of three devout conservative judges, all of whom voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and put an end to the unconstitutional federal control of abortion.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Mike Pence “lauded Trump as the ‘most pro-Israel president in American history.’” Because of the vital role of Israel in the Bible, both in the past and the future, many conservatives, many of whom are Christians, greatly appreciate Trump’s outstanding support of Israel. Among Trump’s other accomplishments are the construction of the wall on our nation’s southern border, his bold effort to force NATO members to honor their commitments regarding their defense spending, his aggressive buildup of our military, his bold stance against China regarding their theft of our technologies, intellectual property, etc., his amazing Warp Speed plan to develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19, and his booming economy, which, unfortunately, was undermined by the unexpected pandemic.

Apparently Goldberg’s disdain toward Trump has caused him to ignore all of these things about the president. Or perhaps he disapproves of them. In contrast, we who support him look upon them with great favor. Our support, in other words, is not based upon Trump’s charisma, as Goldberg claims, but upon his accomplishments.

STEPHEN BARTHOLOMEW

Lynchburg