Letter to the editor: RGGI is important

The article in Thursday’s [Sept. 15] News and Advance, “Youngkin says he has authority to leave program" is about Governor Youngkin's continued push to withdraw Virginia from RGGI (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative). For the future of our healthy environment, this is very concerning. This key program is working to drive down greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality and public health, while simultaneously generating funds for Virginia's Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF).

Lynchburg has been impacted by flooding in the past few years. Forty-five percent of the revenue generated by RGGI supports localities’ efforts to reduce the impacts of flooding and use nature-based solutions to reduce flood risk (such as planting trees along waterways and building oyster reefs). Another 50% of the revenue is used to create energy-efficient, affordable housing and help low-income families reduce energy bills, while the remaining 5% is spent on administrative costs.

Hopefully Governor Youngkin will place the health of our environment above politics. It is important for Virginia to remain in RGGI.

MELISSA JOHNSON

Lynchburg