As I consider the events of Donald Trump's CNN town hall, may I suggest the most worrisome element of it was not Trump’s responses to Kaitlin Collins' questions, but the audience response to Trump's replies? They cheered even his most egregious responses.

I firmly believe Trump will be the GOP nominee. He has created this ethos of "If they can do it to me, they can do it to you!" The "it" of course is Trump’s accountability for his obvious crimes. Gone within the GOP are the days of Rule of Law and moral imperative. For the Trump base, it is all about protecting Trump and thus themselves.

Most worrisome of all are those who continue to support him because of the political power offered. In Jesus' desert temptation (Matthew 4 & Luke 4), Satan offered power over the kingdoms of the world and their riches for Jesus' loyalty. Jesus refused saying one should only worship and serve God. I would argue Trump offers political power here in return for our loyalty, and many conservatives responded with "where do I sign?" That mindset persists.

Yet as is the case with J.R.R. Tolkein's Lord of the Rings, you take the ring of power thinking to do good, but it twists you to its evil will. Power corrupts, often absolutely. Look closely and you see that happening today within conservative realms like Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and, yes, in Virginia. I remember many a Sunday School lesson where the question was "Do the ends justify the means?" The answer from scripture always seems to be no, that intent affects the outcome.

I encourage people to consider this when next they vote. There is a higher calling than simply the fear and greed that dominates our politics.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest