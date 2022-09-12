 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Riots and violence

  • 0

Riots and violence

Recently in the news there was a comment by two-faced Trumper Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that if Trump were convicted, “There would be riots.” He then on a later broadcast stated, “ I don’t condone any kind of violence”. There also was a headline in the New York Times that read, “If Trump is convicted there will be violence.”

What about if he isn’t convicted? Then there will be no such thing in the U.S. as “no person is above the law.” The United States will no longer be a democracy. No longer will the oath required by every government employee, including the military mean anything — just a meaningless quote relegated to history. What’s worse? A precedent will be set and quoted in the courts. So, Attorney General Garland, do your duty; there is enough evidence to put this orange-haired despot away for a long time. Riots and violence may come, but when faced with a crisis the United States has faced many such in the past, and won. It’s just like Patrick Henry said...

People are also reading…

BEV JORDAN Lynchburg

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Save America

Letter to the editor: Save America

Will there be another revolution in America? You and I would not like to see that happen. Let's hope that honest elections will prevail in the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert