Letter to the editor: Riots and violence

Riots and violence

Recently in the news there was a comment by two-faced Trumper Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that if Trump were convicted, “There would be riots.” He then on a later broadcast stated, “ I don’t condone any kind of violence”. There also was a headline in the New York Times that read, “If Trump is convicted there will be violence.”

What about if he isn’t convicted? Then there will be no such thing in the U.S. as “no person is above the law.” The United States will no longer be a democracy. No longer will the oath required by every government employee, including the military mean anything — just a meaningless quote relegated to history. What’s worse? A precedent will be set and quoted in the courts. So, Attorney General Garland, do your duty; there is enough evidence to put this orange-haired despot away for a long time. Riots and violence may come, but when faced with a crisis the United States has faced many such in the past, and won. It’s just like Patrick Henry said...