Letter to the editor: Riverfront Park renovations

Compliments to the Lynchburg City Council in approving improvements to Riverfront Park as part of the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan. Living across from the park I have watched for years how this area has been a place for children to play, family and friends to picnic and city residents to come together for festivals and concerts. This much-needed project will transform this area into a true park with greater utilization and will be a showcase for the city across Central Virginia.

The new playground and shade structure next to the current splashpad will make this area more serviceable for families year round. Replacing the row of portable toilets with permanent restrooms is not just a necessity but the “railroad station” design will fit the theme of this location. Permanent fencing to replace the temporary barricades, sidewalks instead of gravel walkways and permanent lighting will only make this area more welcoming. And, the large permanent stage and amphitheater will provide the infrastructure to host more events and national touring acts that have been absent from the city’s entertainment options.

In addition to being a more user-friendly place for Lynchburg residents, these improvements will continue to bring more visitors to our city and drive economic growth for hotels, restaurants and retail establishments. Dollars that have been flowing to Roanoke or Charlottesville that already have similar venues.

While I will miss the action across the street as parts of the park are closed for the next year, I anxiously await completion of the exciting and much-needed project.

RICHARD LOVING

Lynchburg

