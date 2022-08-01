Letter to the editor: Roe v. Wade

It may not seem it at first, but overturning Roe v. Wade was an act of religious intolerance.

The Supreme Court overturned the precept that all men and women have the right to follow their own beliefs. This was done by those that want to decide what religion you live by and may label you a criminal for living yours. They want to force people within their boundaries to live as if a soul is somehow welded to an embryo at or very near the moment of conception.

This is a religious belief. No scientific evidence supports it. Religious ideology draws this conclusion without the benefit of reflection or proof.

We may have some sympathies for those that are adamant one way or another on the subject of the soul, abortion, and choice. But remember we are Americans. No matter how loudly the pulpit rant or how well funded the PAC, we do not force our beliefs.

Many states are going down the path opened by the Supreme Court. That is not the case in the Commonwealth. In Virginia we believe all people have a say in their beliefs — including people in the prime of their reproductive age. We cast not the first stone nor second-guess them.

GREG SLOMINSKI

Forest