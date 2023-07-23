Families in rural Virginia are well acquainted with the frustrations that come with sending their children to schools that do not match their educational needs. Parents, especially in the Lynchburg area, who desire alternatives to public education often experience a lack of other options within their geographical area. If local policymakers take steps to adopt strong school choice legislation, students in rural Virginia communities could reap the rewards of schooling tailored to their unique needs and preferences.

Education Savings Accounts are one creative method of fostering a more diverse range of schooling options for rural students. ESAs direct money into the hands of parents and students, giving them the freedom to use their child’s funds to send them to schools both within and outside their zip code, such as private schools. Parents typically have the flexibility of using the money on other qualifying education tools and services such as hiring tutors or therapists and buying textbooks.

Flexibility and affordability are two of the greatest benefits of ESAs. ESAs even promote the formation of micro schools or learning pods spearheaded by parents who desire an education tailored precisely to their child’s unique needs. Parents simply direct their ESA dollars towards micro school lessons taught in approachable environments including libraries that facilitate intimate class sizes of 15 pupils per instructor. Using ESA dollars, rural Virginians could band together to establish their own micro schools at a convenient location for everyone.

Micro schools already have begun to spring up naturally in states with ESA legislation in place, such as Arizona, where one micro school chain boasts a network of roughly 150 schools. In both Arizona and Florida, rural private school enrollment has doubled over the past two decades in conjunction with robust education choice policies, including ESAs. This growth proves that when given the freedom, parents will find alternatives to support the individual needs of their students.

My parents chose to educate my three siblings and me at home instead of sending us to public schools located more than 20 minutes away from the rural town where we grew up. But their decision to educate us at home came at the cost of living off one income while my mother stayed home to teach us, a sacrifice many underserved families simply cannot afford to make.

Besides ESA’s, an additional idea Virginia policymakers should consider are tax credits. Oklahoma is a model when it comes to using tax credits to enhance educational quality and choice. Their Parental Choice Tax Credit Act allows families outside of the public school system to receive a refundable tax credit for their education expenses each year. Simply tracking their expenses and filing their receipts at the end of each school year would make them eligible for the credit and reduce the costs associated with opting out of local public schools.

Regardless of their income level or place of residence, every student in rural Virginia should have the type of education they desire right within reach. In my capacity as the Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity-Virginia, I am hosting a listening session this summer to better understand the educational roadblocks parents face in rural Virginia and how we can implement solutions.

Consider joining me at my upcoming event on Thursday, July 27 at Liberty Mountain Conference Center in Lynchburg starting at 6:30 p.m. It will be a unique opportunity to voice your thoughts for unleashing more alternatives to education in our region.

With pressure from parents, lawmakers during the next legislative session will be encouraged to secure a much-needed win for school choice and usher in the diversity of education our region deserves.

Tyler Turner

Americans for Prosperity- Virginia’s Grassroots Engagement Director for Lynchburg & Roanoke region