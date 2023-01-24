Letter to the editor: Sanctuary

Random House Dictionary defines sanctuary as a sacred, holy place, tabernacle, church, temple, altar, shrine, a protected place of safety. To proclaim Bedford, Appomattox, Amherst and Campbell counties and the city of Lynchburg sanctuaries for the Second Amendment means that these places have been designated as holy, sacred places to protect and harbor the right of all people in these counties and city to bear arms. We already have that right! The Second Amendment, as a part of our Constitution, in second place only after freedom of speech, guarantees the sanctity of that right. Why, then, are we having cities and counties designated as sanctuaries? We go to church, temple or mosque to worship God. What are we worshipping in a Second Amendment Sanctuary since we already possess the right to bear arms given to us by our Constitution? What is the “thing” or “being” we plan to worship in these sanctuaries? Jesus said we must choose between worshiping Mammon (money) or God. The Old Testament tells us we must not have any Gods before us but Yahweh (Jehovah). So, who or what will we worship in our new sanctuaries? Why guns, of course! So we have made a God out of guns! Kind of like the “golden calf”, Exodus 32.