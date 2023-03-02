Letter to the editor: Satan or Einstein? Mar 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If the so-called Satanic Temple wants to promote rational, scientific viewpoints, why don’t they adopt Albert Einstein as their icon/mascot? Certainly seems rational to me.DAVID GOODEBedford 0 Comments Tags Vita Aliquam Sed Computer Science Programming Ante Sit Letter Editor Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter to the editor: Divorce or arbitration So [U.S. Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to seek a “dee-vorce” of red states from the United States. Letter to the editor: Taxidermy and remembrance In the midst of tiresome political agenda and debates, thank you for reminding me of my childhood. Misty of Chincoteague was a prevalent chara… Letter to the editor: Ash Wednesday and Lent I went shopping Wednesday [Feb. 22] and didn’t see ashes on anyone’s foreheads. Letter to the editor: Lynchburg's Super Speedway NASCAR remains one of the most popular spectator sports in the country. When my family moved to Lynchburg in 2019, I lamented that the city di… Letter to the editor: School board conduct School board conduct Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio