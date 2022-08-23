Letter to the editor: Satanists and fascists?

First Major Palm likens Trump to Satan, implying, it would seem, that about half the voters in the last election are Satanists. This propensity to “othering” half the U.S. population is a tactic common to tyrannical governments. Championed by Obama (his opponents are ignorant rubes who “cling to their guns and religion”) and Clinton (Trump voters are a “basket of deplorables”) such tactics should have no place in democratic discourse.

Next Schmookler continues this “othering” tactic, levying the charge of “fascism” against the entire Republican Party, showing a complete lack of understanding of the meaning of the term and ignoring the very fascistic tendencies of the Democrats. His long list of supposedly fascistic practices, which he attributes solely to Republicans, and are well represented among Democrats. Some of the list are absolute falsehoods, for instance the lie about Republicans being responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths from COVID. Then he charges the Republicans with the “big lie” about the last presidential election. But who was behind the false “Russian collusion” narrative following the 2016 election? Schmookler complains about Republicans using their office to make themselves rich — but certainly this is true of the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi, the Bidens, and a host of other Democratic career politicians. Fascistic practices may be on the rise in the US, but I see it being carried out by Democrats — especially in the early morning raids carried out by the FBI against political opponents.