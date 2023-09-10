Republicans are going to save America. Democrats are going to save America. Conservatives are going to save America. Liberals are going to save America. The only people who are going to save America are the American people. The two political factions have been racing each other to see who can destroy America first at the behest of their immensely wealthy political campaign contributors, who never met an American they were not willing to fleece, oppress, exploit and subjugate for their own vulgar aggrandizement.

The American people deserve a hell of a lot better candidates than the servile political sycophants vying to be the next American President to kiss the elitist un-American corporate oligarchy’s ass by empowering them to prey upon we the people with the same callous indifference untreated cancer demonstrates to its human hosts and enrich them at our expense. There shall not be another lesser of two evils president running our nation. The rich are far beyond rich enough and the American people are well beyond poor enough. The nation has seen the fabric that binds us together stressed to the point of catastrophic failure by political parties ramping up their bases to win an election that everybody but the political parties and their political campaign contributors loses.

Defend Liberty, Demand Equality, Define Justice, Vanquish Tyranny and Live the American Dream. It really is that simple because the Founding Fathers were the most woke men in the history of the world. The only difference between the elitist tyrants, who sought to oppress, exploit and subjugate our colonial forefathers and the elitist oligarchs, who would emerge to exploit us after our victory over elitist immense wealth authoritarian tyranny, in the American Revolution is the absence of a British accent.

Wake the Hell up before it is too late, America.

WENDELL WYLAND

Madison Heights