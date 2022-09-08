Letter to the editor: Save America

Will there be another revolution in America? You and I would not like to see that happen. Let's hope that honest elections will prevail in the months ahead. As things stand now, we are arguably in a recession. We have lost our energy independence and spending in Washington has reached a fever pitch, further fueling inflation. Money in the latest bill adds over 85,000 new IRS agents. They will spread across the country looking for more tax revenues. This will only serve to hurt the middle class and job creators.

Our Southern border remains open and in the control of drug cartels. Those crossing into our country are given free cell phones and transportation to various destinations in the U.S. Our schools, social services and hospitals are being bankrupted. Among these invaders are many criminals and terrorists.

Crime is on the rise in our cities because of organized gangs, as well as "catch and release" prosecutors and judges. Conversely, many innocent people have been arrested and jailed without due process and the right to a speedy trial. The FBI and Justice Department are out of control.

There are those who want us to hate one another and America. We currently find ourselves grappling with Marxism in our educational system and government at all levels. The inscrutable Communist Chinese have invested heavily in America's politics, business, media and agriculture.

Let's skip the revolution and get our country back on track. Let your representatives know how you feel.

ROBERT SWANSON

Lynchburg