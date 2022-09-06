Letter to the editor: Save the Second Amendment

Our Second Amendment rights are under attack in our country, there’s no question about that.

After reading online forums and such I have come to realize that most people that want to ban or restrict guns — not the politicians, just the ordinary people — have good intentions in mind. They simply want to save more lives, and I appreciate that.

However, I also know that nothing other than a complete gun ban where the government goes door to door, searches all residences in the U.S. and confiscates every gun can they find, crime will not even begin to go down, because criminals simply will not comply with any “restrictions.” Criminals must be completely stopped from accessing guns or they will not comply with any restrictions.

Well, what’s wrong with a complete gun ban, you ask? First of all, it is blatantly unlawful and a crime for the government to implement one.

Two, once the government takes your guns, there is literally nothing they cannot do to take away whichever of your freedoms they wish (perfect example: see China, an economic wreck for those who are not in the higher class).

And lastly, many, many deaths will occur if the government tries to implement a ban, because gun owners will band together in groups and militia and will fight if need be to stop the government from confiscating their weapons, which will result in many more deaths than ordinary crime.

I hope this letter has helped to inform and clear things up for many people. Thanks for reading.

ADAM BOYER

