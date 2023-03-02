The following is from an email that I sent to my Bedford County School Board member, Marcus W. Hill:

You are my School Board representative, and I challenge you to champion the recently defeated Code of Conduct for the School Board. Here are part of the minutes from your Jan. 12, 2023 meeting, held at Staunton River HS:

"Chairperson Kirby requested a motion regarding the 2023 VSBA Code of Conduct for School Board Members. During the discussion which ensued, the clerk answered various board questions.

"A motion was made by Dr. Mele, with Mrs. Hairston seconding, to approve the 2023 SBA Code of Conduct for School Board Members as presented. The board was polled with Mrs. Hairston, Mrs. Kirby, and Dr. Mele voting AYE and Mr. Daniels, Mr. Hill, Mr. Holbrook, and Mr. Nelms voting NAY. The motion did not pass."

Let's make sure I understand: the students in Bedford County schools have a Code of Conduct — with consequences for misconduct. The teachers and employees in Bedford County schools have a Code of Conduct — with consequences for misconduct. The school board members for Bedford County schools have no Code of Conduct — with no consequences for misconduct. Does this make sense? Do we actually expect a higher level of behavior from kindergarteners than we do from school board members?

DONNA StCLAIR

Forest