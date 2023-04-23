I paid a babysitter for four hours to watch my children so I could speak at our City Council Public Hearing on April 4. Instead, I sat outside our Lynchburg City Hall for hours watching officers and dogs inspect the building after a bomb threat.

I was aggressively approached by an older man asking if I was there to raise his taxes and he shouted at me when I said I was there to support the needs of our public schools. I had to leave as citizens were filing into the building at 8:45pm to share their opinions. I returned home, put my kids to bed, and sat down to write this letter.

I am weary of the egos and political grandstanding, shrouded in Bible verses and false data.

I am eager to have city representation that cares about the well-being of all of its citizens, and not just the wealthy who will benefit most from property tax cuts. The proposed reduction in property tax and immediate use of the city surplus sounds attractive at the moment, but we must realize that this plan is short-sighted and reckless.

By reducing our property taxes so dramatically and moving straight to equalization, our city council is essentially selling our future.

As an engaged citizen, I care deeply for the quality of life for ALL of my neighbors. I'm an active parent at two different LCS schools and I spent a lot of time volunteering and in the classrooms where I can see the palpable needs first hand. I would encourage every retiree, home school or private school parent to join me where more than 7,500 students are supported and 1,600 teachers and staff are engaged.

Our administrators, teachers, staff and bus drivers deserve competitive wages, our utmost respect, and our endless support.

MEGAN HUFFMAN

Lynchburg