Letter to the editor: Second Amendment sanctuaries

Tonight [Tuesday], Mayor [Stephanie] Reed’s new Council majority passed a resolution to declare that Lynchburg will not expend public funds to “restrict the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens... or to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of such rights.”

This unenforceable resolution damages the reputation and quality of life in Lynchburg. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote nearly a century ago, “If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.” This resolution was adopted without prior notice or opportunity for public comment. This does not bode well for future governance in Lynchburg.

Second Amendment sanctuary advocates do not intend to enforce state gun laws to which they are lawfully bound, and even reserve the right to determine which laws or even potential laws violate their view of Second Amendment rights. All public officers take an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia. This resolution undermines this very oath sworn to by public officials and significantly, law enforcement — to protect and serve the public. Public safety has been jeopardized by the new Republican majority on Council.

In D.C. v. Heller (2008), the US Supreme Court allowed that state legislatures can pass common-sense gun safety laws that do not interfere with the rights of gun owners. Law enforcement and local governments can't categorically refuse to enforce public safety laws. This resolution undermines the democratic process of common-sense reforms such as universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, permit-to-purchase laws, assault weapons bans, and safe storage laws.

MICHAEL BREMER

Lynchburg