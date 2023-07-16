In any contest on frugality, I would probably win hands down. It’s in my genes! Nevertheless, I understand there are occasions that require a loosening of that virtue. Certainly, one of them is the need for tax. I understand not everything is always about me, and if we are to continue as a democratic society as opposed to a monarchy, we must take some responsibility for the “least of these” amongst us.

Let me respond to Council Member Helgelson’s letter to the editor, July, 9, “…allocating $54 million for downtown streetscape beautification, in addition to the previous $50 million seems excessive … It is crucial that the city government refrains from treating taxpayers as an endless source of funds and instead fosters an environment where individuals, families and businesses can thrive.”

I agree wholeheartedly we want our city to thrive, but I disagree that the way we get there is by reducing the tax to its lowest level, enough to cover only the bare minimum. Hegelson is against spending any more money on our city for beautification even though the beautiful facades, trees, flowers and parks are the very things that have brought so many tourists to Lynchburg. It is the refurbishing of both the historic Academy and the Virginian Hotel that has contributed so much to bringing people to our city, not only as tourists, but to relocate, all of which puts money in our coffer.

In addition, the aesthetics of our city feed the soul of those who live here by offering beauty as opposed to squalor or plainness. People do not flock to a place to look at utility! They seek out places to visit (or live) because of their beauty. The 19th century poet, John Keats, wrote, “Beauty is Truth, and Truth, Beauty. That is all he know on earth, And all ye need to know.” Truth and Beauty, along with Wisdom, Peace, Joy and Love are attributes of God! Consequently, we need to surround ourselves in our homes, schools, and cityscapes as best we can in as many places as we can with as much beauty as we can. Man does not live by bread alone.

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg