Letter to the editor: Selfless vs. selfish

The Founding Principle of Equality is the parchment upon which the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are inscribed. The blood and sweat of selfless patriots and veterans are the ink which forms the words giving meaning and authority to the revolutionary ideals espoused in these historical documents.

American colonists took up arms and rebelled against the British monarchy to cast off the yoke of elitist oppression and were promised in return a nation where all men are created equal in the eyes of their government. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.” In modern language, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all citizens are created equal.”

Privilege, elitism, prejudice, bigotry, racism, sexism, gender bias, religious persecution and slavery have no place in a nation founded upon the Principle of Equality. We can choose to be authentic fiercely independent Americans, who revere the Founding Principle of Equality, or the sycophants of tyrants, who undermine it for their own aggrandizement.

As a patriot, military veteran and fiercely independent, authentic American, I implore you to cast your ballot in this November's election and choose wisely the citizen who shall represent our collective representative authority as a member of the U.S. Congress. Will his or her allegiance be to his or her constituents or political campaign contributors, who are determined to amplify their influence over politicians to oppress, exploit, subjugate and enslave we, the people? Taxation absent faithful and obedient representation is theft.

Liberty, Justice and Equality are the most precious possessions we have as Americans and political campaign contributors seek to steal them from us. George Washington chose to be a president rather than a monarch. Vain and aspiring men and women lack the resolute virtue to faithfully serve us.

WENDELL WYLAND

Madison Heights