Letter to the editor: Show me the light

The letters to the editor on Tuesday that touched on fascism, Satan and "Why I support Trump" give pause to think ["Results matter", "Satanists and fascists?"]. It is widely known that fascism is a very right-wing movement with respect to its allure to religionists and white nationalism. Yet so many conservatives cannot accept that, preferring instead to believe Democrats are the root of all evil (communism, fascism, socialism, whatever-ism) and that their conservative worldview will save us from "them." Still, both letters made me think back to Jesus the Nazarene’s temptation in the desert when Satan showed Him all the kingdoms of the world that were his and that Jesus need only follow him to have all the power on Earth.

So let's look at this woeful argument that says people vote for someone like Trump not for what he is, but his policies and accomplishments. I think most people generally agree with me when I say Donald Trump is provably a lying, racist, chauvinistic, xenophobic, vindictive snake oil-selling narcissist who lacks honor and integrity and is as well a deadbeat businessman who doesn't pay his bills. It seems one who says he simply likes his policies and deeds is willing to tolerate all of that. Yet, there have to be dozens of Republican politicians who offer similar policies and accomplishments without all that baggage.

So let's get back to Jesus' temptation. I think we all agree Satan is one bad dude, but he also is called the light bringer with a list of accomplishments and policies a mile long. If you like Trump's policies? Satan is your man! Right? The nations he’s built, the bad people he helped get rid of, the wars he’s won, the order he’s brought. What is not to like? Sadly, I’m still not on board.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest