Letter to the editor: Show reality of violence

It breaks my heart to think that someone could even think of attacking a peaceful group of people with a weapon that was designed for the military and yet this seems to be happening way too much.

Part of the problem is the media. The amount of violence that contains guns in the media and films on the big screen has steadily increased over the years and with few regulations on the sale of guns and ammunition, what we see happening in our society is the inevitable outcome.

One way to encourage legislators to ban the sale of assault weapons might be to have the public see the actual carnage that is created by these attacks. We are generally protected from that and that might be a mistake. If we actually saw these horrific scenes that these poor kids had to see, I think the public would put a lot more pressure on their congressmen and women to pass more restrictive laws.

Those pictures would be really difficult to watch but "a picture is worth a thousand words."

VINCENT HOVDA

Lynchburg