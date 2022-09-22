Letter to the editor: Sociopathic greed

"Sociopathic greed" is the term Andy Schmookler used in his article, “Who would kill for money?” in The News & Advance Sept. 18 to describe the corporate industries that brought us asbestos, cigarettes and fossil fuels, and when confronted with the undeniable fact that these products kill people, instead of acknowledging that truth, sought to mislead the public rather than forego their financial profits. In other words, these corporations have been willing to commit murder for money!

In a separate article on the same day, “Judge dismisses youths’ lawsuit,” we learn that Our Children’s Trust, an Oregon-based nonprofit public interest law firm, supports suits in five states that claim climate change contributes to health problems such as asthma, heat exhaustion and tick bites. A major contributor to climate change is the burning of fossil fuels. Although the case in Virginia was dismissed, this is an idea whose time has come and the issue will not be easily put aside. People, especially young people who are inheriting a planet soiled by pollution, are giving voice to and refusing “to go gentle into that good night” of droughts, wild fires blazing out of control, 1,000-year flooding, and more. A giant of resistance has awakened and the genie will not go back in the bottle.

It may be that “a little child shall lead us” into a future that does battle with the sociopathic greed of corporate America. Children are the future. It looks like they are ready to take up the baton toward forging a better future that values individual welfare for all over greed for a few.

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg