Letter to the editor: 'Soft sell' rap an oxymoron

Leonard Pitts' commentary [Sept. 12] on rappers and rap’s evolution into “soft sell” hits the mark in some ways but I have to disagree with him on several perspectives. I didn’t think rap was the end of the world, but it was certainly degrading it. What little I was subjected to, unwillingly, was mainly trash consisting of the f-word and the degradation of women. It certainly wasn’t about revolution or Black Lives Matter.

He says, perhaps a bit tongue in cheek, it’s the younger generation’s duty to outrage the previous one. That may be true to a degree, but it’s also the younger generation’s duty to carry on their society’s traditions, values and beliefs that keeps it from experiencing a "cultural apocalypse."

He mentions Elvis, the Rolling Stones, Alice Cooper and Prince as being scary in their time but now just nostalgic relics. Perhaps some are remembered fondly by some people, but some of these are not recalled in that light.

Just as our society laments the violence on TV and in the movies as desensitizing us, didn’t rap and its purveyors contribute to that dulling of our senses?

He ends by saying, "Nobody stays dangerous forever." Does that apply to certain political figures?

DAVID GOODE

Bedford